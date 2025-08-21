Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,400 shares, agrowthof51.0% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

