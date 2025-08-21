Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 134,726,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 46,397,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

