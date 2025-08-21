Glencore’s (GLEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 370 to GBX 380 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 to GBX 380 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glencore
Glencore Trading Up 0.3%
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Toll Brothers: A Great Buy and Hold Stock With Risks in 2025
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.