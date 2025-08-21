Glencore’s (GLEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 370 to GBX 380 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 to GBX 380 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.

Get Glencore alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glencore

Glencore Trading Up 0.3%

Glencore Company Profile

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 292.68 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 205 and a 52-week high of GBX 438.80. The stock has a market cap of £44.65 billion, a PE ratio of -81.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

(Get Free Report)

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.