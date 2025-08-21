Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE TOL opened at $131.3210 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.