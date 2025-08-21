Citigroup Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $120.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BJ. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $107.3340 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%.The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,258.60. The trade was a 25.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

