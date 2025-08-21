Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.29.

NYSE AIZ opened at $214.8070 on Monday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $174.97 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.50 and a 200-day moving average of $199.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,549.60. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,173.75. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

