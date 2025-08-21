Morgan Stanley Cuts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $105.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $96.6480 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $110.21. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $1,929,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

