Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.81) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($6.38) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($6.26) EPS.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance
ALGS opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.77. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 2,337.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
