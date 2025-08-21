Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.81) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($6.38) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($6.26) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALGS opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.77. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 2,337.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 155,217 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,399,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

