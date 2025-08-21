Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 199 price target on the stock.
Spirent Communications Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of SPT opened at GBX 195.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 165 and a 12-month high of GBX 200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
