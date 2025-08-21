Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 199 price target on the stock.

Spirent Communications Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 195.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 165 and a 12-month high of GBX 200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

