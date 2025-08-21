Berenberg Bank Cuts Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Price Target to GBX 440

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 485 to GBX 440 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTRW. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Barratt Redrow from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 536 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Barratt Redrow from GBX 591 to GBX 510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTRW

Barratt Redrow Stock Up 0.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Redrow

Shares of LON:BTRW opened at GBX 377.80 on Monday. Barratt Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 362.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 507.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 410.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 430.68.

In related news, insider Caroline Silver bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 375 per share, for a total transaction of £48,750. Also, insider Mike Scott bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 386 per share, for a total transaction of £9,650.

About Barratt Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

? Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.