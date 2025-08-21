British Land (LON:BLND) Insider David Walker Buys 44 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 per share, for a total transaction of £151.36.

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, David Walker sold 23,267 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358, for a total transaction of £83,295.86.

On Monday, July 14th, David Walker purchased 43 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 351 per share, for a total transaction of £150.93.

On Friday, July 11th, David Walker bought 7,169 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 per share, for a total transaction of £25,019.81.

On Friday, July 11th, David Walker bought 14,256 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 per share, for a total transaction of £49,753.44.

On Friday, June 27th, David Walker bought 9,935 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 376 per share, for a total transaction of £37,355.60.

On Monday, June 16th, David Walker bought 39 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 386 per share, for a total transaction of £150.54.

British Land Stock Performance

British Land stock opened at GBX 346.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 361.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.80.

British Land Company Profile

British Land ( LON:BLND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 28.50 earnings per share for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 171.35% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

