British Land (LON:BLND) Insider David Walker Buys 44 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 per share, for a total transaction of £151.36.
David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 21st, David Walker sold 23,267 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358, for a total transaction of £83,295.86.
- On Monday, July 14th, David Walker purchased 43 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 351 per share, for a total transaction of £150.93.
- On Friday, July 11th, David Walker bought 7,169 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 per share, for a total transaction of £25,019.81.
- On Friday, July 11th, David Walker bought 14,256 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 per share, for a total transaction of £49,753.44.
- On Friday, June 27th, David Walker bought 9,935 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 376 per share, for a total transaction of £37,355.60.
- On Monday, June 16th, David Walker bought 39 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 386 per share, for a total transaction of £150.54.
British Land Stock Performance
British Land stock opened at GBX 346.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 361.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.80.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.