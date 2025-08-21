Insider Buying: Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Insider Acquires £16,287.44 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree purchased 104 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £156.61 per share, for a total transaction of £16,287.44.

On Friday, August 1st, Kevin Rountree purchased 2,345 shares of Games Workshop Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £162.50 per share, for a total transaction of £381,062.50.

GAW stock opened at £158.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is £151.44. Games Workshop Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 9,930 and a one year high of £167.50.

Games Workshop Group ( LON:GAW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 594.90 EPS for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 60.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Games Workshop Group PLC will post 448.9953023 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a £165 target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £165.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

