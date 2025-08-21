Insider Buying: Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Tim Steiner acquired 40 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £149.60.
Ocado Group Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 357.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 222.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 493.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 282.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 437.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.
