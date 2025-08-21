Insider Buying: Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Tim Steiner acquired 40 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

Ocado Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 357.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 222.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 493.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 282.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 437.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.