Insider Buying: Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,136 per share, for a total transaction of £128.16.
Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 19th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,149 per share, for a total transaction of £107.45.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,154 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,195.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,900.01 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,999.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Anglo American
Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.
Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.
