Insider Buying: Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,136 per share, for a total transaction of £128.16.

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 19th, Duncan Wanblad acquired 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,149 per share, for a total transaction of £107.45.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,154 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,195.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,900.01 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,999.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,136.

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

Further Reading

