TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of TBCG stock opened at GBX 4,580 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. TBC Bank Group has a one year low of GBX 2,450 and a one year high of GBX 5,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,712.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,420.92.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC (“TBC PLC”) is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank (“TBC Bank”) and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector. TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia.

