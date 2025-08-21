Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$53.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.16. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.59 and a 1 year high of C$58.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Russell Girling purchased 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$504,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 25,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.99, for a total value of C$1,432,478.57. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

