Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James Financial from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
Conifex Timber Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of CFF stock opened at C$0.30 on Monday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.64.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
