Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James Financial from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Conifex Timber Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$0.30 on Monday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.64.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc is a Canada based forestry company. It operates through two segments: Lumber and Bioenergy. The main activities of the lumbar segment include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing. The firm’s primary activities of the bioenergy segment are the generation of electrical power and the development of other opportunities in bioenergy and bioproducts which are complementary to the company’s harvesting and manufacturing operations.

