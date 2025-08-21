XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.40 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on shares of XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of XPeng and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

XPEV stock opened at $20.3840 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. Research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd increased its holdings in XPeng by 88.2% in the first quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd now owns 32,726,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,099,000 after buying an additional 15,340,907 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $2,203,000. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd boosted its position in XPeng by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

