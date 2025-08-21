Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AETUF. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Friday, May 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Arc Resources Price Performance

AETUF opened at $19.1408 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arc Resources has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Arc Resources had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $801.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arc Resources will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arc Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Arc Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Arc Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

