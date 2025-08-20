Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,600,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of QQQ opened at $569.28 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $583.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.82.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

