Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Rinkey Investments grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7%

TSLA stock opened at $329.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.59 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.35, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

