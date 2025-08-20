Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,581 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $181.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.47 and its 200-day moving average is $172.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

