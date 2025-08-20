Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $27.11 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,917,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,439,271,000 after purchasing an additional 845,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,357,000 after purchasing an additional 189,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after buying an additional 3,519,187 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,058,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,832,000 after buying an additional 1,882,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,382,000 after buying an additional 10,195,284 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $205.9930 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.75 and a 200-day moving average of $192.56. The company has a market cap of $363.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.