JT Stratford LLC Sells 657 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

JT Stratford LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.96.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $294.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.93. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

