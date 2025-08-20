U.S. Bancorp $USB Position Lessened by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,213 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 3.5% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $42,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.2040 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

