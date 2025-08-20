Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the first quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $116.2030 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

