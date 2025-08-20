Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $28.9480 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.