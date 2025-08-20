GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 11,812 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 560,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,516 shares of company stock worth $25,139,583 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.7530 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

