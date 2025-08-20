GM Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $294.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

