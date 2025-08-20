Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.02. The company has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.