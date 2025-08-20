Cigna Group $CI Position Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $302.1950 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.55 and its 200-day moving average is $311.30.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

