UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $303.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $275.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

