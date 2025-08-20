UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) & Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Financial Contrast

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

UnitedHealth Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UnitedHealth Group and Aethlon Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UnitedHealth Group $400.28 billion 0.69 $14.41 billion $23.08 13.16 Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 5.15 -$13.39 million ($12.64) -0.09

UnitedHealth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UnitedHealth Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UnitedHealth Group and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UnitedHealth Group 3 6 15 0 2.50 Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus price target of $367.7143, indicating a potential upside of 21.05%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,855.75%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than UnitedHealth Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of UnitedHealth Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of UnitedHealth Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UnitedHealth Group and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UnitedHealth Group 5.04% 23.32% 7.66% Aethlon Medical N/A -266.21% -179.46%

Summary

UnitedHealth Group beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage. The Optum Health segment provides care delivery, care management, wellness and consumer engagement, and health financial services patients, consumers, care delivery systems, providers, employers, payers, and public-sector entities. The Optum Insight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and managed services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The Optum Rx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and community health pharmacy services, infusion, and purchasing and clinical capabilities, as well as develops programs in the areas of step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

