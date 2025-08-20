Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,729 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.0% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $342.51 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.31 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

