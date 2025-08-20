Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.5%

LRCX stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $108.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

