Credit Agricole S A Has $20.54 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 671,851 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Lam Research by 34.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

