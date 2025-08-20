The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $116.2030 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.14. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

