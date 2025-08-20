GDS Wealth Management Invests $4.48 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 912,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,763,320. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE APH opened at $109.8860 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

