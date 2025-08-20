Salesforce Inc. $CRM Position Reduced by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after purchasing an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Salesforce by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,894,673,000 after buying an additional 602,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $245.6070 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.94.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,033,829.80. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,032 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.89.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

