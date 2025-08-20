ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $294.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.96.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

