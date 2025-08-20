Chevron Corporation $CVX Position Boosted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $152.2140 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.56. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

