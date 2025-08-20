Aspire Growth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $406.2230 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $404.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.43.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.