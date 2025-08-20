Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,300 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,975,616,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.96.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $294.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.51 and a 200 day moving average of $230.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

