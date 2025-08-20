Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 115,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.0650 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

