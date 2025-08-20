CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stake Boosted by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $70.1050 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $301.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.