Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7%

TSLA opened at $329.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.59 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.