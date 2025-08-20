Erste Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after acquiring an additional 712,179 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $146,890.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,110. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,337,668.45. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,488 shares of company stock valued at $80,323,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $178.0380 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.76. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.85%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

