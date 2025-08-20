Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Up 0.9%

BKNG opened at $5,584.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,560.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,134.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,665.54 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $41.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

