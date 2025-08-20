Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,188,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.7060 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.73. The firm has a market cap of $427.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The Case for Buying NVIDIA Stock Ahead of the Robotics Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.