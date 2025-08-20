Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,188,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.7060 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.73. The firm has a market cap of $427.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Get Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.