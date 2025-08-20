HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after purchasing an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $201.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.